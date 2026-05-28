Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Pirates On May 28

Happ is hitting for a .215 BA, .346 OBP and .436 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 36 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his most recent game, he collected five RBI (going 2-for-6 with a home run) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (6-4) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

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