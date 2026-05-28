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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Pirates On May 28

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, on Thursday, May 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Happ has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .215 BA, .346 OBP and .436 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and a 15.8% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 36 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his most recent game, he collected five RBI (going 2-for-6 with a home run) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes (6-4) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 12th start of the season. He has a 3.00 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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