Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Pirates On May 27

Happ is hitting for a .212 BA, .346 OBP and .423 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 16.2% walk rate. His OPS is .770 and he has scored 35 runs. In 228 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Bubba Chandler (1-6) takes the mound for the Pirates in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.60 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 47 strikeouts.

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