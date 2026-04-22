Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Phillies On April 22

Happ is hitting for a .244 BA, .367 OBP and .512 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 15.3% walk rate. His OPS is .880 and he has scored 14 runs. In 98 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (16th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Kyle Backhus will start for the Phillies, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.