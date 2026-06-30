Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Padres On June 30

Happ is hitting for a .221 BA, .331 OBP and .452 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 56 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

JP Sears (1-0) pitches for the Padres to make his second start of the season.

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