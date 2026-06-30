Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Padres On June 30
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will take on the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, on Tuesday, June 30 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Happ has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Happ is hitting for a .221 BA, .331 OBP and .452 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .783 and he has scored 56 runs. In 354 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 41 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.
JP Sears (1-0) pitches for the Padres to make his second start of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.