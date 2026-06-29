Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Padres On June 29
Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will take on the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, on Monday, June 29 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Happ has +285 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Happ is hitting for a .224 BA, .334 OBP and .458 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .792 and he has scored 56 runs. In 350 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Happ has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Brewers.
The Padres have not named a starter.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.