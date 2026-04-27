Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Padres On April 27

Happ is hitting for a .235 BA, .350 OBP and .480 SLG with a 30% strikeout rate and a 14.2% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 18 runs. In 120 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Dodgers.

Randy Vasquez (2-0) takes the mound for the Padres in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 1.88 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

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