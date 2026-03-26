Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Nationals On March 26
Ian Happ and his Chicago Cubs will take on the Washington Nationals on Opening Day at Wrigley Field, on Thursday, March 26 at 2:20 p.m. ET. Happ has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.
What It Means
Happ had a .243 BA, .342 OBP and .420 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .762 and he scored 87 runs. In 663 plate appearances, he hit 23 home runs and drove in 79 runs.
Cade Cavalli makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.