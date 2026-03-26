Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Nationals On March 26

Happ had a .243 BA, .342 OBP and .420 SLG with a 22.8% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate last season. His OPS was .762 and he scored 87 runs. In 663 plate appearances, he hit 23 home runs and drove in 79 runs.

Cade Cavalli makes his first start of the season for the Nationals.

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