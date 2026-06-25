Ian Happ And Cubs Play Mets On June 25

Happ is hitting for a .229 BA, .339 OBP and .465 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 13.2% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 54 runs. In 333 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Happ has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 17th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.83 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.