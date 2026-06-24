Ian Happ And Cubs Face Mets On June 24

Happ is hitting for a .228 BA, .335 OBP and .463 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 53 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Happ has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Mets.

The Mets will send Sean Manaea (1-2) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.