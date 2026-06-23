Ian Happ And Cubs Face Mets On June 23

Happ is hitting for a .228 BA, .337 OBP and .467 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .805 and he has scored 52 runs. In 323 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 37 runs. Happ has recorded four steals on four attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

The Mets will send Kodai Senga (0-5) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 9.00 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.