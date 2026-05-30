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Ian Happ
Chicago Cubs

Ian Happ

Chicago Cubs • #8 LF

Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On May 30

Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, May 30 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Happ has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Happ is hitting for a .230 BA, .354 OBP and .475 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 38 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.44 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ian Happ

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