Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Cardinals On May 30

Happ is hitting for a .230 BA, .354 OBP and .475 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .829 and he has scored 38 runs. In 243 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 31 runs. In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a double and a home run) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.44 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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