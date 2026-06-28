Ian Happ And Cubs Take On Brewers On June 28

Happ is hitting for a .227 BA, .336 OBP and .464 SLG with a 31.9% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 55 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 17 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Happ has recorded four steals on four attempts. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Brewers.

Brandon Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.