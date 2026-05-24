Ian Happ And Cubs Square Off Against Astros On May 24

Happ is hitting for a .214 BA, .350 OBP and .429 SLG with a 33.2% strikeout rate and a 16.4% walk rate. His OPS is .779 and he has scored 35 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert makes the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season. He is 2-4 with a 3.57 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.

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