Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Twins On June 26

Goodman is hitting for a .239 BA, .309 OBP and .504 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 48 runs. In 314 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 39 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Red Sox.

Taj Bradley gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 4.11 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.

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