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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Reds On April 30

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, April 30 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +350 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .269 BA, .345 OBP and .587 SLG with a 37.1% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 23 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.59 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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