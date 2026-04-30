Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Reds On April 30

Goodman is hitting for a .269 BA, .345 OBP and .587 SLG with a 37.1% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .931, which ranks 17th in MLB, and he has scored 23 runs. In 116 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 14 runs. He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Reds.

Andrew Abbott (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.59 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.

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