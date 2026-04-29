Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Reds On April 29

Goodman is hitting for a .250 BA, .324 OBP and .520 SLG with a 38.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 19 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Reds.

Brandon Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

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