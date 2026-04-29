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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Reds On April 29

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will face the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +250 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .250 BA, .324 OBP and .520 SLG with a 38.7% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 19 runs. In 111 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Reds.

Brandon Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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