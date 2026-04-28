Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Reds On April 28

Goodman is hitting for a .263 BA, .340 OBP and .547 SLG with a 37.7% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .887 and he has scored 19 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Chase Burns (2-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.57 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

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