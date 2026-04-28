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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Reds On April 28

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .263 BA, .340 OBP and .547 SLG with a 37.7% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate. His OPS is .887 and he has scored 19 runs. In 106 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Mets.

Chase Burns (2-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.57 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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