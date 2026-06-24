Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Red Sox On June 24

Goodman is hitting for a .243 BA, .311 OBP and .511 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and a 7.8% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 47 runs. In 309 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 39 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 4 against the Red Sox.

Ranger Suarez (3-3 with a 2.93 ERA and 75 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 15th of the season.

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