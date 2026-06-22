FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore World Cup

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Red Sox On June 22

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will face the Boston Red Sox at Coors Field, on Monday, June 22 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +270 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .243 BA, .312 OBP and .518 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 46 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 39 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Pirates.

The Red Sox will send Jake Bennett (1-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.79 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News