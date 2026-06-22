Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Red Sox On June 22

Goodman is hitting for a .243 BA, .312 OBP and .518 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 46 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 39 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Pirates.

The Red Sox will send Jake Bennett (1-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.79 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.