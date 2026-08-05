Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Rays On Aug. 5

Goodman is hitting for a .255 BA, .323 OBP and .548 SLG with a 33.5% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .872, which ranks 15th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 436 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 66 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 5 against the Rays.

Nick Martinez (10-3) takes the mound for the Rays in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 2.77 ERA in 123 1/3 innings pitched, with 69 strikeouts.

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