Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Rays On Aug. 4

Goodman is hitting for a .256 BA, .325 OBP and .553 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .878, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 66 runs. In 431 plate appearances, he has hit 33 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 66 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4 with an RBI) against the Rays.

Freddy Peralta (5-9 with a 4.99 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rays, his 23rd of the season.

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