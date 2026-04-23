Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Padres On April 23

Goodman is hitting for a .264 BA, .340 OBP and .540 SLG with a 37.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .880 and he has scored 17 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. In his previous appearance, he collected three extra-base hits (3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.

Matt Waldron (0-1) makes the start for the Padres, his second of the season.

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