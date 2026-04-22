Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Padres On April 22

Goodman is hitting for a .241 BA, .315 OBP and .470 SLG with a 38% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 15 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in eight runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Walker Buehler gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

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