Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Nationals On Aug. 26

Goodman is hitting for a .251 BA, .319 OBP and .545 SLG with a 33% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .864, which ranks 16th in MLB, and he has scored 70 runs. In 464 plate appearances, he has hit 35 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 70 runs. In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

The Nationals will send Matt Waldron (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.54 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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