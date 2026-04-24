Hunter Goodman And Rockies Face Mets On April 24

Goodman is hitting for a .264 BA, .340 OBP and .540 SLG with a 37.1% strikeout rate and a 7.2% walk rate. His OPS is .880 and he has scored 17 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent appearance, he racked up three extra-base hits (3 for 4 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.

Freddy Peralta (1-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season.

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