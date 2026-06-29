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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Marlins On June 29

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will face the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, on Monday, June 29 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +255 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .242 BA, .308 OBP and .535 SLG with a 32.6% strikeout rate and a 7.6% walk rate. His OPS is .843 and he has scored 52 runs. In 328 plate appearances, he has hit 25 home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 47 runs. Goodman has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Twins.

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (8-4) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 4.01 ERA and 81 strikeouts through 110 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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