Hunter Goodman And Rockies Play Diamondbacks On May 24

Goodman is hitting for a .246 BA, .307 OBP and .470 SLG with a 35.2% strikeout rate and a 6.5% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 30 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 19 runs. Goodman has recorded three steals on five attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson (1-3) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.19 ERA in 52 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.

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