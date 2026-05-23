Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 23

Goodman is hitting for a .242 BA, .304 OBP and .472 SLG with a 35.1% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 29 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. Goodman has recorded three steals on five attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (2-4) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.78 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

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