FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 23

Hunter Goodman and his Colorado Rockies will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Saturday, May 23 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Goodman has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .242 BA, .304 OBP and .472 SLG with a 35.1% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .776 and he has scored 29 runs. In 194 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 19 runs. Goodman has recorded three steals on five attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent appearance against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen (2-4) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.78 ERA in 49 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Colorado RockiesRecent Colorado Rockies Player News

View All Colorado Rockies Player News