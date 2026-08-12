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Hunter Goodman
Colorado Rockies

Hunter Goodman

Colorado Rockies • #15 C

Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 12

Hunter Goodman and the Colorado Rockies will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3:40 p.m. ET. Goodman has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Goodman is hitting for a .253 BA, .320 OBP and .545 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .865, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 456 plate appearances, he has hit 34 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a triple against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-9 with a 4.88 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Goodman

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