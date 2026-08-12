Hunter Goodman And Rockies Take On Diamondbacks On Aug. 12

Goodman is hitting for a .253 BA, .320 OBP and .545 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .865, which ranks 14th in MLB, and he has scored 68 runs. In 456 plate appearances, he has hit 34 home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in 69 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a triple against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 22nd of the season. He is 8-9 with a 4.88 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched.

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