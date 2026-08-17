Hunter Feduccia And Dodgers Play Rockies On Aug. 17

Feduccia is hitting for a .239 BA, .306 OBP and .356 SLG with a 25.1% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .661 and he has scored 18 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Brewers.

Tomoyuki Sugano (12-5) gets the starting nod for the Rockies in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.43 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.

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