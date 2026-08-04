Hunter Dobbins And Cardinals Play Yankees On Aug. 4
Hunter Dobbins will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Dobbins has -160 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Dobbins is 2-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday, July 27 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
The Yankees are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.