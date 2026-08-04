Hunter Dobbins And Cardinals Play Yankees On Aug. 4

Dobbins is 2-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday, July 27 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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