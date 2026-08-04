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Hunter Dobbins
St. Louis Cardinals

Hunter Dobbins

St. Louis Cardinals • #40 RP

Hunter Dobbins And Cardinals Play Yankees On Aug. 4

Hunter Dobbins will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 7:05 p.m. ET. Dobbins has -160 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Dobbins is 2-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday, July 27 when he tossed 5 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Dobbins

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