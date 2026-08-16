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Hunter Dobbins
St. Louis Cardinals

Hunter Dobbins

St. Louis Cardinals • #40 RP

Hunter Dobbins And Cardinals Take On Cubs On Aug. 16

Hunter Dobbins will get the start for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 3:15 p.m. ET. Dobbins has -130 odds to record over 3.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Dobbins is 2-3 with a 3.40 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Dobbins

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