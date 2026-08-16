Hunter Dobbins And Cardinals Take On Cubs On Aug. 16

Dobbins is 2-3 with a 3.40 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Monday when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The Cubs are averaging 5.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

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