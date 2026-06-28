Hunter Brown And Astros Face Tigers On June 28

Brown is 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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