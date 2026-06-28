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Hunter Brown
Houston Astros

Hunter Brown

Houston Astros • #58 SP

Hunter Brown And Astros Face Tigers On June 28

Hunter Brown will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Brown has -125 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Brown is 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was in relief on Monday when he tossed three innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Tigers are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Brown

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