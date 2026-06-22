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Hunter Brown
Houston Astros

Hunter Brown

Houston Astros • #58 SP

Hunter Brown And Astros Play Blue Jays On June 22

Hunter Brown will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, June 22 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Brown has -114 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Brown is 1-0 with a 1.10 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Hunter Brown

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