Hunter Brown And Astros Play Blue Jays On June 22

Brown is 1-0 with a 1.10 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.

The Blue Jays are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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