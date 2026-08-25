Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Play Red Sox On Aug. 25

Hernandez is hitting for a .232 BA, .313 OBP and .454 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .767 and he has scored 36 runs. In 368 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 53 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Red Sox.

Payton Tolle (8-6) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 3.08 ERA in 120 2/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.

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