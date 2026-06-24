Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Rangers On June 24

Hernandez is hitting for a .235 BA, .306 OBP and .425 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 17 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched.

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