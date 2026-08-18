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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Take On Phillies On Aug. 18

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .228 BA, .306 OBP and .453 SLG with a 28% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .759 and he has scored 35 runs. In 343 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 50 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 12 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Zack Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his 21st of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.89 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 115 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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