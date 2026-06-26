Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Play Cardinals On June 26

Hernandez is hitting for a .229 BA, .299 OBP and .414 SLG with a 24.7% strikeout rate and an 8.6% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 17 runs. In 174 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 29 runs. Hernandez has recorded five steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Michael McGreevy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 3.35 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 83 1/3 innings pitched.

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