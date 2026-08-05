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Heriberto Hernandez
Miami Marlins

Heriberto Hernandez

Miami Marlins • #13 LF

Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Braves On Aug. 5

Heriberto Hernandez and the Miami Marlins will take on the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .237 BA, .311 OBP and .470 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 31 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Braves.

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (7-6) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.84 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heriberto Hernandez

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