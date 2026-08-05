Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Face Braves On Aug. 5

Hernandez is hitting for a .237 BA, .311 OBP and .470 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .781 and he has scored 31 runs. In 296 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 43 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 10 attempts. In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 3) against the Braves.

The Braves will send Bryce Elder (7-6) to make his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.84 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched.

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