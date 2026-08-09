Heriberto Hernandez And Marlins Square Off Against Angels On Aug. 9

Hernandez is hitting for a .228 BA, .299 OBP and .452 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .751 and he has scored 31 runs. In 311 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 44 runs. Hernandez has recorded eight steals on 11 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

The Angels will send Grayson Rodriguez (3-4) to the mound to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 7.24 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 51 2/3 innings pitched.

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