FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates

Henry Davis

Pittsburgh Pirates • #32 C

Henry Davis And Pirates Take On Twins On May 31

Henry Davis and the Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Minnesota Twins at PNC Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Davis has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Davis is hitting for a .134 BA, .230 OBP and .268 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .498 and he has scored 12 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Twins are sending Zebby Matthews (1-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.37 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Henry Davis

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Pittsburgh PiratesRecent Pittsburgh Pirates Player News

View All Pittsburgh Pirates Player News