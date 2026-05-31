Henry Davis And Pirates Take On Twins On May 31

Davis is hitting for a .134 BA, .230 OBP and .268 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .498 and he has scored 12 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

The Twins are sending Zebby Matthews (1-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 2.37 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 19 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.