Henry Davis And Pirates Face Mets On Aug. 9

Davis is hitting for a .176 BA, .275 OBP and .319 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .593 and he has scored 28 runs. In 234 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 30 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Sean Manaea makes the start for the Mets, his 11th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.33 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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