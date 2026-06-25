Henry Davis And Pirates Take On Mariners On June 25

Davis is hitting for a .136 BA, .238 OBP and .280 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .519 and he has scored 14 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent action (on June 20 against the Rockies) he went 0 for 2.

Bryce Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

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