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Henry Davis
Pittsburgh Pirates

Henry Davis

Pittsburgh Pirates • #32 C

Henry Davis And Pirates Take On Mariners On June 25

Henry Davis and his Pittsburgh Pirates will take on the Seattle Mariners at PNC Park, on Thursday, June 25 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Davis has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Davis is hitting for a .136 BA, .238 OBP and .280 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .519 and he has scored 14 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent action (on June 20 against the Rockies) he went 0 for 2.

Bryce Miller makes the start for the Mariners, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Henry Davis

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