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Henry Bolte
Oakland Athletics

Henry Bolte

Oakland Athletics • #33 RF

Henry Bolte And Athletics Face Royals On Aug. 18

Henry Bolte and the Athletics will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Bolte has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Bolte is hitting for a .268 BA, .341 OBP and .372 SLG with a 27.3% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .713 and he has scored 30 runs. In 304 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs. Bolte has recorded 14 steals on 22 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Royals.

The Royals will look to Daniel Lynch (4-4) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Henry Bolte

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