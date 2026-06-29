Henry Bolte And Athletics Take On Dodgers On June 29

Bolte is hitting for a .299 BA, .385 OBP and .388 SLG with a 28.7% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .773 and he has scored 14 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 12 runs. Bolte has recorded 10 steals on 13 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Angels.

The Dodgers will send Eric Lauer (3-5) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.87 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 64 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.