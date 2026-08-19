Heliot Ramos And Yankees Square Off Against Orioles On Aug. 19

Ramos is hitting for a .242 BA, .293 OBP and .391 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .684 and he has scored 36 runs. In 352 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt (4-4) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 12th start of the season. He has a 5.11 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

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