Heliot Ramos And Yankees Take On Cardinals On Aug. 4

Ramos is hitting for a .264 BA, .304 OBP and .424 SLG with a 26.8% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 36 runs. In 306 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Padres.

Hunter Dobbins gets the start for the Cardinals, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.74 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

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