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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Play Phillies On April 29

Heliot Ramos and the San Francisco Giants will take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, on Wednesday, April 29 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ramos has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .267 BA, .308 OBP and .416 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 11 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.94 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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