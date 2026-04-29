Heliot Ramos And Giants Play Phillies On April 29

Ramos is hitting for a .267 BA, .308 OBP and .416 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 11 runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Phillies.

Cristopher Sanchez (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.94 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.