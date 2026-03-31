Heliot Ramos And Giants Play Padres On March 31

Ramos had a .256 BA, .328 OBP and .400 SLG with a 22.7% strikeout rate and a 7.5% walk rate last season. His OPS was .728 and he scored 85 runs. In 695 plate appearances, he hit 21 home runs and drove in 69 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Padres.

German Marquez will take the mound to start for the Padres, his first of the season.

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