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Heliot Ramos
San Francisco Giants

Heliot Ramos

San Francisco Giants • #17 LF

Heliot Ramos And Giants Face Marlins On April 26

Heliot Ramos and his San Francisco Giants will take on the Miami Marlins at Oracle Park, on Sunday, April 26 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Ramos has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Ramos is hitting for a .277 BA, .320 OBP and .426 SLG with a 31% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .746 and he has scored 11 runs. In 100 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (1-0) takes the mound for the Marlins in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.96 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Heliot Ramos

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